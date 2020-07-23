Surveillance video released in Grays Ferry killing of 24-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man earlier this month.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 3, in the 1200 block of South 24th Street in Grays Ferry.

Police said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, 2016 to 2020, with at least four people inside pulled up to the victim as he was walking to a corner store in the area.

The right-side rear passenger exited the vehicle as it stopped, approached the victim, and shot him, police said.

Police said the driver and front seat passenger fired handguns at the victim through the passenger front window of the vehicle.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward to information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Police describe the first suspect, the right-side rear passenger, as a Black male, thin, short cropped hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with light colored writing across the chest, black pants, white over black athletic shoes. The male was wearing a black mask, covering the lower part of his face.

The second suspect, the front seat passenger, is described as a Black male, medium / stocky built, wearing a light-colored T-Shirt with the letter "P" on the chest. The male was wearing a light-colored medical type mask.

There were no descriptions for the two other suspects.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3334/3335.
