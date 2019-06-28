25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze, suspect injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two suspects fired 25 shots into a crowd of people in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around midnight Friday on the 1300 block of South Chadwick Street.

Police said one of the suspected shooters was hit by a bullet in the leg.

Three parked cars were also struck.

The injured suspect is hospitalized in stable condition; he will then be taken into custody to face charges.

There is no word on the status of the second suspect.
