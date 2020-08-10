25-year-old male shot, killed in the city's Germantown section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Violence continues this weekend in Philadelphia. This time in the city's Germantown section.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. along the 1-hundred block of East Sharpnack Street.That's where police say a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times.Police rushed the victim whose identity remains unknown to Einstein Medical Center where he died of his injuries.No word of any arrests made at this time.