25-year-old male shot, killed in the city's Germantown section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Violence continues this weekend in Philadelphia. This time in the city's Germantown section.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. along the 1-hundred block of East Sharpnack Street.

That's where police say a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times.

Police rushed the victim whose identity remains unknown to Einstein Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

No word of any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 shootings in Philadelphia leave at least 15 injured
Storm cleanup in northern Delaware continues
Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
Group of parents in Montco raise concerns about district's hybrid plan
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
AccuWeather: Hotter Monday
Philadelphia's cheesecake lady and more inspiring entrepreneurs
Show More
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
6 people shot, including a pregnant woman in Mantua
Boy, 11, shot in Olney
More TOP STORIES News