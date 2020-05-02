Police investigate shooting that leaves 25-year-old man dead in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Pleasantville, New Jersey Friday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 129 North First Street.

Atlantic County Prosecutor confirmed the male shooting victim was located in the area.

The unknown man was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information should contact The Pleasantville Police Department.
