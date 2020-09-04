25-year-old man shot multiple times, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 19th district are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Farragut Street.Police say a 25-year-old male was shot in the back, right elbow and left hand.He was transported by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania listed in critical condition.Police say no weapon has been recovered. No arrest have been made at this time.