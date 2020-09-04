25-year-old man shot multiple times, listed in critical condition: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 19th district are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Farragut Street.

Police say a 25-year-old male was shot in the back, right elbow and left hand.

He was transported by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania listed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon has been recovered. No arrest have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend
COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad
Indoor dining resumes, movie theaters open in New Jersey
Bethlehem police chief resigns over offensive social media post
Darby Twp. commissioner apologizing over social media post
4 Philadelphia-area Catholic schools move ahead with fall sports
Trenton's top cop responds to bodycam video showing arrest of man who later died
Show More
Greater Philadelphia Film Office struggling as pandemic halts movie productions
Travelers head out for Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19
Dirty Dancing Meets West Philadelphia in viral video
Montgomery County man loses $40,000 in timeshare scam
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
More TOP STORIES News