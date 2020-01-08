25th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is preparing to honor the legacy and mission of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King.

Mayor Jim Kenney recognized the thousands of volunteers Wednesday who will be participating in the 25th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 20th.

This year's theme announced at Girard College in North Philadelphia is "Voting Rights Then and Now."

The country's first King Day of Service was launched in Philadelphia in 1996, and is now the largest King Day event in the nation.

Todd Bernstein Founder and Director of MLK Day of Service outlined the effort "In 12 days more than 150,000 volunteers from throughout the region will serve in 1,800 projects."

Organizers also unveiled this year's colorful civil rights mural, created entirely by local students.
