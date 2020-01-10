26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine

MEXICO CITY -- Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags Tuesday in the municipality of Tonala on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Officials initially recovered 14 bags of body parts. They returned Wednesday and found 12 more.

The remains were taken to the state forensic science institute for identification.

The area has experienced increased violence and disappearances in recent years as the Jalisco New Generation cartel grew in strength. Authorities have not suggested who may be responsible.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
'Our little miracle': Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Pa. native Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on Jeopardy G.O.A.T.
Demonstrators protest NJ vaccination exemption bill in Trenton
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Cheltenham Twp. Walmart shooting suspect sentenced
Show More
Embiid to have surgery on left hand, out indefinitely
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV
White sentenced to 2 years probation in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
More TOP STORIES News