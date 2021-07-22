Society

Delaware could receive more than $100M in opioid settlement

Delaware Attorney-General Kathy Jennings released $26B opioid settlement details Thursday morning.
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is set to receive more than $100 million if a historic opioid settlement is approved.

This comes after families who faced addiction spoke out behind the three largest drug distributors in the U.S., resolving claims they helped fuel a nationwide opioid crisis.

"The truth is that all the money in the world can't make whole the families who have paid the very real costs of this epidemic. But we can still save lives going forward," said Jennings.

The state plans to rely on input from addiction support groups to help decide how the money is spent.

Jennings says the $100 million will be a game-changer.

Delaware and Pennsylvania are two of seven states involved in the proposed $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson.

