26 cars entered, 7 broken into in the past month in Havertown

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Haverford Township police said there have been 26 car entries and 7 car break-ins in the past month.The 26 cars were all unlocked, and police are urging residents to always lock their car doors."Everything was out of my glove compartment, and I had gifts in my trunk," said Peg Shander.Some residents Action News spoke with said they've never locked their car doors outside their homes while living in Havertown."Lesson learned, I should keep my car locked," said Steve Snyder, who said loose change was taken from his car and his glove box was cleared out.Some of those unlawful entries have been caught on surveillance. They've happened over the past month from around 2 a.m. to 5 a.m."It's pretty simple to steal a car now, you don't have to break into a car or hot wire, if the keys are in it you can just drive away," said John Viola, Haverford Township Chief of police.Police said these neighbors are lucky their cars weren't stolen, however, everything from loose change to a handgun was stolen.No arrests have been made yet, however, Haverford police said this is the highest number they've seen of car entries in a month.