26-year-old man shot multiple times, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday in the city's Brewerytown section.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on 29th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest, left armpit and right arm.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle listed in critical condition.

No weapon has been recovered, officials say.

No word if any arrests have been made at this time.
