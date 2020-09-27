26-year-old man shot multiple times, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday in the city's Brewerytown section.The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on 29th Street and Girard Avenue.Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest, left armpit and right arm.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle listed in critical condition.No weapon has been recovered, officials say.No word if any arrests have been made at this time.