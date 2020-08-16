Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, others injured in Sunday morning shootings, stabbing

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called another weekend of violence in the city "disturbing" and "disheartening."
Since 9 p.m. on Friday, 28 people have been shot; five of those victims were shot during a block party on Saturday night.
Here is a look at violent incidents from Sunday morning:
Germantown stabbing
Philadelphia police were called to the 200 block of Church Lane at about 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 76-year-old man suffering from three stab wounds to the stomach.
The man was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said they are searching for the man's stepson in connection to the stabbing.
Overbrook shooting
Police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.
A man in his 20s was shot in the chest and leg, police said.
He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery and was listed in critical condition.
According to police, six shell casings were found at the scene.
Parkside shooting
Police were called to the 5000 block of Merion Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after reports of someone shot outside of a junkyard.
Arriving officers found a man who had been shot 10 times.
The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
After further investigation, police found an illegal speakeasy was being operated inside of a building nearby where the shooting took place.
No arrests have been made.
Mayfair shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot once in the chest shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lansing Street, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.
North Philadelphia shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot one in the back and in the stomach near the intersection of North Judson and West Somerset streets at about 6:30 a.m., police said.
He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Vine Street shooting
Police say a man has died after being shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. at 55th and Vine streets.
Police say a man in his 30s was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He later died at the hospital
No arrests have been made.
Shooting on Chestnut Street
Police say a man in his 20s is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot multiple times around 8 p.m.
It happened on the 4300 block of Chestnut Street.
No arrests have been made.
A previous version of this story said this was a fatal shooting. The story has since been updated to reflect the man is in critical condition, according to police.