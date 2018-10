2nd Allentown building with same owner catches fire

EMBED >More News Videos Investigation underway in Allentown inferno. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on October 8, 2018.

A fire erupted at a building in Allentown with the same owner as the vacant warehouse that was destroyed by flames a week ago.Nick Hyman, the owner, thinks there is a chance he is being targeted.The second fire started Sunday night at a building in the 300 block of Gordon Street.Hyman owns that building and the now nearly-demolished building at 15th and West Gordon streets . He thinks someone intentionally set fire to both buildings.Fire investigators have not commented on a possible cause of either fire.------