2nd Allentown building with same owner catches fire

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
A fire erupted at a building in Allentown with the same owner as the vacant warehouse that was destroyed by flames a week ago.

Nick Hyman, the owner, thinks there is a chance he is being targeted.

The second fire started Sunday night at a building in the 300 block of Gordon Street.

Hyman owns that building and the now nearly-demolished building at 15th and West Gordon streets. He thinks someone intentionally set fire to both buildings.

Fire investigators have not commented on a possible cause of either fire.
