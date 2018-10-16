2nd Allentown building with same owner catches fire

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --A fire erupted at a building in Allentown with the same owner as the vacant warehouse that was destroyed by flames a week ago.
Nick Hyman, the owner, thinks there is a chance he is being targeted.
The second fire started Sunday night at a building in the 300 block of Gordon Street.
Hyman owns that building and the now nearly-demolished building at 15th and West Gordon streets. He thinks someone intentionally set fire to both buildings.
Fire investigators have not commented on a possible cause of either fire.
