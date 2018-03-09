2nd suspect arrested in violent Center City sexual assault

EMBED </>More Videos

2nd sex assault suspect arrested: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault in Center City Philadelphia.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Archie Swinson, also known as Archie Moore, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block Ludlow Street.

Police say Moore beat and sexually assaulted a woman near 13th and Lombard streets early Sunday morning.

Moore's alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Kenneth Faixmel, also known as Rashawn Spann, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Faixmel is the suspect seen in surveillance video released earlier this week. They say he actually removed the victim's bag from her shoulder during the assault.



Police said Faixmel has 41 prior offenses, mostly thefts.

The violent assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Lombard Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing and strangling the victim and then pulling her onto the 400 block of South Watts St., where police say he punched her, sexually assaulted her and stole her bag.

EMBED More News Videos

One arrested, one sought in violent Center City attack: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 8, 2018



According to investigators, the victim suffered significant facial injuries.

Police said the surveillance video played a major role in Faixmel's arrest.

EMBED More News Videos

2nd arrest in Center City sex assault: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018.



"Where they caught him two to three blocks north - they caught him at 1300 Locust. It happened 1300 Lombard so just staying tight in that area and keeping track of what you saw in that video - being black and white wasn't optimal but it was enough for them to be reasonably certain it was him when they stopped him," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the violent assault.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssexually assaultarrestCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News