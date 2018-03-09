EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3191258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One arrested, one sought in violent Center City attack: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 8, 2018

Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault in Center City Philadelphia.Authorities arrested 44-year-old Archie Swinson, also known as Archie Moore, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block Ludlow Street.Police say Moore beat and sexually assaulted a woman near 13th and Lombard streets early Sunday morning.Moore's alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Kenneth Faixmel, also known as Rashawn Spann, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Thursday.Investigators said Faixmel is the suspect seen in surveillance video released earlier this week. They say he actually removed the victim's bag from her shoulder during the assault.Police said Faixmel has 41 prior offenses, mostly thefts.The violent assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Lombard Street.Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing and strangling the victim and then pulling her onto the 400 block of South Watts St., where police say he punched her, sexually assaulted her and stole her bag.According to investigators, the victim suffered significant facial injuries.Police said the surveillance video played a major role in Faixmel's arrest."Where they caught him two to three blocks north - they caught him at 1300 Locust. It happened 1300 Lombard so just staying tight in that area and keeping track of what you saw in that video - being black and white wasn't optimal but it was enough for them to be reasonably certain it was him when they stopped him," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.Both suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the violent assault.------