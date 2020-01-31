2nd arrest made after crossing guard hit in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second arrest has been made following a crash in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia that left a crossing guard seriously injured.

That 61-year-old crossing guard is still battling her injuries, and police say she won't be returning to work anytime soon.

"Multiple fractures and head trauma. I don't want to elaborate out of respect for the family, but let's just say her injuries are severe and she will have a long road to recovery," said Capt. Mark Overwise.

Earlier this week, police arrested 35-year-old Joseph Herron.

EMBED More News Videos

One of two men facing charges in an accident that injured a Port Richmond crossing guard has been arrested.



They say he was driving a red Nissan when he ran a red light at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue. His Nissan was hit by an SUV, and the Nissan then slammed into the crossing guard.

Police have not released the name of the second driver involved but say charges are pending.

"He did not cause that crash. The cause of the crash was Mr. Herron. He disregarded a traffic signal, was stuck by the Ford Expedition, that collision caused the Nissan Versa to spin counterclockwise striking the crossing guard," said Overwise.

Officers say the driver of that SUV was driving a stolen vehicle and will likely face charges for leaving the scene.

Investigators say Herron was taken into custody and transported to the hospital but managed to walk out before being treated. He was arrested short time later.

"He had a warrant for his arrest that was DUI-related out of Montgomery County and we believe that is the reason he left the hospital. However, we did catch up to him the next day," Overwise said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmond (philadelphia)pedestrian struck
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in custody
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, wife surrender on corruption charges
14-year-old shot in South Philadelphia
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
Show More
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Philly officials urge residents to get the most out of their tax returns
Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend
Coronavirus: Philly travelers cautious, face masks in demand
South Philly educator honored for 50 years of teaching
More TOP STORIES News