2nd Parkland high school student dies of apparent suicide

This latest tragedy for the Parkland community comes just days after a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School took her own life.

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida -- For the second time in about a week, a Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in an apparent suicide.

Police in Coral Springs say the body of a student was found at a Florida home Saturday night.

The discovery comes just days after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello took her own life, according to her mother.

RELATED: Parkland shooting survivor, Sydney Aiello, dead in apparent suicide

Aiello survived the February 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 and injured 50 others.

Police did not say whether the latest victim attended classes at the high school when the shooting occurred.

The student's name has not been released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
