2nd person dead in New Orleans building collapse

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans' officials say a second person has been killed in the partial collapse of a hotel under construction.

The city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness released the news on its Twitter feed.

The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of a planned Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the historic French Quarter. One person was killed and more than 20 were hurt.

There is still one person missing.

News outlets at the scene said officials temporarily halted the search after nightfall Saturday for safety reasons. The search will resume Sunday morning. Much of the building is described as dangerously unstable. And a huge construction crane looming over the site also is in danger of collapse.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement saying "our hearts break for the loss of life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collapsehotelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Show More
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
More TOP STORIES News