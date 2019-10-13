2nd person dead in New Orleans building collapse

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans' officials say a second person has been killed in the partial collapse of a hotel under construction.The city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness released the news on its Twitter feed.The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of a planned Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the historic French Quarter. One person was killed and more than 20 were hurt.There is still one person missing.News outlets at the scene said officials temporarily halted the search after nightfall Saturday for safety reasons. The search will resume Sunday morning. Much of the building is described as dangerously unstable. And a huge construction crane looming over the site also is in danger of collapse.Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement saying "our hearts break for the loss of life."