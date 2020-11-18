2nd suspect arrested in murder of Delaware teenager Madison Sparrow

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second person is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a Delaware teen.

Police said 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow of Newark.

Sparrow was reported missing on October 2 after she didn't return home.

SEE ALSO: Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow
EMBED More News Videos

Police said Noah Sharp was taken into custody and charged murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.



Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, before she vanished.

Police said Stalczynski conspired with Sharp to lure Sparrow to a wooded area and kill her.

Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.

Stalczynski was arrested on Monday. She is being held on $1,021,000 cash bail.

Sharp was arrested back in October and is also facing murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)delawarecrimemurdermissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing
Nearly 800 nurses strike at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks Co.
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
AccuWeather: Sunny and Brisk Today, Coldest Day Since Last Winter
Show More
Do you know him? Brazen car thief wanted in Philadelphia
Philly museums knocked back down by new COVID-19 restrictions
Michael B. Jordan is 2020's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
The Weeknd, Bebe Rexha join 2020 AMA performers lineup
Union's Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year
More TOP STORIES News