3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces apartment complex residents

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-alarm fire erupted Thursday morning at a Delaware County apartment complex.
The flames broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Clifton Avenue in Darby Township.
Firefighters struck a third alarm just after 10 a.m. when the flames tore through the roof.
Fifteen fire companies helped extinguish the fire.
Twelve apartment units suffered damaged, but no injuries were reported.
The fire caused holes to the roof and the building has been condemned.
Residents have been relocated to a nearby shelter.
This was the second major fire that crews dealt with in the area in the same morning. The first occurred around 5 a.m. in Darby Borough.
Investigators are trying to determine a cause.
