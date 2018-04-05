3-alarm fire damages condo in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a 3-alarm condo blaze in Cherry Hill Thursday afternoon.

The fire started before 3 p.m. at the Playa Del Sol Condos in the 400 block of Cooper Landing Road.

One witness was leaving his doctor's office when he saw heavy smoke billowing from the 5th floor.

He was able to direct fire crews when they arrived at the scene.

It took crews 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

They say the owner was not inside the unit that caught fire.

There were no reports of injuries, but a woman in the unit above was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire did not spread beyond that unit.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the blaze.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbuilding fireapartment fireCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News