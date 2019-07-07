Police: 3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are in custody and a fourth suspect is being sought after a barricade situation inside a Sprint store on Sunday in Chestnut Hill.Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a Sprint store located on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.Police say they arrived to find three men wearing masks, armed inside the business. It appears the suspects were the only occupants of the building.The three men were later arrested. Police say two weapons were recovered.A fourth suspect fled in a dark gray or black Nissan, said police.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.