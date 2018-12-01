3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet

Two men and a woman are in custody after a body was found wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.Police responded to the 4000 hundred block of Higbee Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday After receiving a call about suspicious activity at the site.The landlord reported seeing the suspects cutting the carpet, police say.So far, there is no word on the identity of the victim or how that person was killed.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------