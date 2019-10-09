crime

3 Center City, Logan Square small businesses fall victim to smash and grab robberies

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of three small businesses in Center City and Logan Square are facing thousands of dollars in damages after falling victim to smash and grab robberies over the past week.

All three businesses are on N. 21st Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Arch Street.

The owner of Pete's Famous Pizza and Moustaki Authentic Gyros says someone smashed in the glass doors at Moustaki last week and at Pete's on Tuesday morning.



The robber was seen on surveillance video emptying the cash registers and stealing money.

While the robber was breaking into Pete's, the owner said the man stole keys and took off with their marked catering van.

Peddlers Coffee, a few blocks away near Race Street, was hit Monday morning around 4 a.m.



The owner said someone living nearby saw a man casing the area, then heard glass shatter and called 911.

The damage has cost both business owners thousands of dollars in repairs.

They said crime is unusual in the area and that they've been hit twice this year after not having any issues with robberies for several years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimebusinessrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Erie homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
3 suspects wanted after robbery attempt in Yeadon
Brothers arrested after deadly North Philly home invasion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment: Officials
Wrongly convicted man walks free after 27 years
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Vikings, Week 6 games
Soccer coach accused of soliciting explicit images from players
Reward grows to $50K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Simmonds back in Philly after being traded to Devils
Detectives stumble upon possible suspect in jogger assault
Show More
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Showers This Evening, Breaks Of Sun Early Thursday, Some Coastal Flooding
Neighbors 'Light Up the Town' for Pa. girl battling brain cancer
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
More TOP STORIES News