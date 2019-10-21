3 charged for embezzling money from over 100 senior citizens in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three court-appointed guardians are accused of embezzling more than $1 million from over 100 senior citizens.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office charged 58-year-old Gloria Byers, her sister, 70-year-old Caroline Collins, and Caroline's husband, 59-year-old Keith Collins, with multiple felony counts of theft.



The victims were all over the age of 60.

Investigators say the suspects used a shell company and a local church to launder the stolen money.

