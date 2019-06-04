3 charged with gun trafficking and dealing drugs in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Montgomery County District Attorney, Hatfield Township and Whitpain Township police announced the arrests of three individuals for operating a corrupt organization that was trafficking illegal firearms, as well as trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.Police say the gun trafficking organization was led by Gaime Hailemichael, 25, of North Wales, who conspired with his co-defendants Philip Jensen, 31, and Monica Kumpf, 31, both of Blue Bell, to illegally buy firearms with the intent to sell them to another person, which is called "straw purchases."Police say the suspects purchased eleven firearms and attempted to purchase six additional firearms within an 11-day time span beginning on April 23, 2019, and ending on May 3, 2019.According to investigators, Kumpf was also being coached by her co-defendants on how to act and what to say while purchasing firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers. The investigation revealed that once Kumpf turned over the firearms to her co-defendants, she was compensated with quantities of methamphetamine, which she sold, and with temporary lodging.In addition to trafficking guns, police say, Hailemichael and Jensen were also involved in trafficking cocaine. When Hailemichael was arrested, a half kilo of cocaine was found in his residence, which has a street value of approximately $75,000 to $100,000.The defendants were charged with multiple felony counts of Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Criminal Use of Communications Facilities and multiple related offenses.