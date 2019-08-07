3 young children dead after fire rips through Delaware home

MILLSBORO, Delaware (WPVI) -- A fire in Delaware has claimed the lives of three children on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Scarp Street.Officials tell Action News that the fire broke out in the rear of a single-family home.Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire but a search of the home ended with tragic results.Three children under the age of five were found dead in the rear of the home. A fourth child, also under the age of 5, was rescued and has been transported to an area hospital for evaluation.It's not clear who was home with the children at the time of the blaze.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.