Coronavirus Delaware: Three cases under investigation,18 being monitored

DOVER, Delaware -- Three cases of possible coronavirus are under investigation in Delaware, the Department of Public Health reports.

Two cases are in New Castle County, while one is in Kent County.

Of those cases, one person is hospitalized. However, no further details about any of the patients have been released.

Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.

15 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.

Presumptive positive cases have also been reported in several Pennsylvania counties, including Montgomery and Delaware counties.

New Jersey has several presumptive positives cases statewide, including Camden County.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.

