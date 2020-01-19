3 critical after shooing in Parkside: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Saturday night in the Parkside section of Philadelphia, police said.According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block of N. 41st Street.A 17-year-old boy was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the thigh. A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest, and a 19-year-old was shot once in the back.All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and were listed in critical condition, police said.No arrests have been made.