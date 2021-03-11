Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, including 2 teens, after violent day; 6 others injured

“I got hit! I got hit!” The sound of gunfire caught on residential cameras. Seconds later you hear one of the victims of the quadruple shooting say they got hit. @6abc https://t.co/Bb6Doj7lst pic.twitter.com/RIBY232eVQ — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 12, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10404487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police say the killing of a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday night in the city's Kingsessing section appears to be a random act of violence.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10408022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly quadruple shooting on March 11, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the span of about eight hours Thursday, there were nine shooting victims at three separate scenes in the city of Philadelphia. Two teenagers were killed.In response to the violence, Mayor Jim Kenney announced late Thursday night his administration will start holding public briefings next week to share strategies underway to address "this public health crisis and create safe, healthy communities."Gunfire rang out on in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. Thursday in the city's Overbrook Park neighborhood.The shooting claimed the lives of a 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.Police said a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also shot. Both were hospitalized in extremely critical condition.One of the bullets struck Valerie Owen's home."I heard a lot of shots," said Owen.She said the bullet pierced her grandson's third floor bedroom window."That bullet came in and went through and hit the door. So if he was sitting there, he would have gotten shot," Owen said.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said residents likely saw the gunman."Given the number of people shot at one time... it's not only puzzling, but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened," said Outlaw.The second shooting occurred around 7:36 p.m. when police said someone opened fire at a recreation center on the 5500 block of Christian Street. A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the back of the neck.Two other 15-year-olds suffered graze wounds in the shooting. Both teens are expected to survive.A number of children were on the playground and basketball courts at the time. Sources believe there may have been more than one shooter.Police said it's not clear if the 15-year-old was the intended target.The third shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in Point Breeze. Police said a 38-year-old woman was hit while inside a house on Tasker Street. A 19-year-old male sitting outside the home was shot twice. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Minutes before the third shooting of the day, Mayor Kenney released his statement on Thursday's violence referencing the other two incidents."2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes. We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to this ongoing scourge of gun violence. We must rise up with one united voice to demand this horrific violence come to an end, and work together to achieve that goal," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.The mayor said the public briefings will begin Wednesday at noon.No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS."Once again our city has been rocked by senseless gun violence. Tonight, we tragically lost a 15-year-old who had their entire life ahead of them. I extend my deepest condolences to their family during this unimaginable time. The lives of at least two other teenage victims will also never be the same, as they now have to recover from gunshot wounds that ravaged their young bodies, and face the long-term impacts of experiencing this trauma."Earlier this afternoon, another shooting claimed the life of one man and left others - including two teenagers - critically injured. At this rate, 2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes. We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to this ongoing scourge of gun violence. We must rise up with one united voice to demand this horrific violence come to an end, and work together to achieve that goal."Beginning next Wednesday at Noon, our Administration will host regular public briefings to share the strategies underway to address this public health crisis and create safe, healthy communities. We will be candid about our challenges and transparent about the solutions and resources we're bringing to bear to reduce violence across the city."