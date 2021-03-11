Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, including 2 teens after violent night; 4 others injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10408022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly quadruple shooting on March 11, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another violent night in the city of Philadelphia has left three people dead, including two teens, and four others injured following multiple shooting incidents on Thursday night in Philadelphia.Police say gunfire rang out on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. in the city's Overbrook Park section.The shooting claimed the lives of a 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.Police say a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital after being shot."I heard a lot of shots," said Valerie Owens. A bullet pierced a third-floor window.She said the bullet could have hit her grandson."That bullet came in and went through that and hit the door. So if he was sitting there, he would have gotten shot.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said residents likely saw the gunman."Given the number of people shot at one time... it's not only puzzling, but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened," said Outlaw.Around 7:36 p.m., police say someone opened fire at a recreation center on the 5500 block of Christian Street, killing a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back of the neck.Two other 15-year-olds suffered graze wounds in the shooting. Both teens are expected to survive."2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes. We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to this ongoing scourge of gun violence. We must rise up with one united voice to demand this horrific violence come to an end, and work together to achieve that goal," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.The mayor says starting next week city officials will host regular briefings to "share the strategies underway to address this public health crisis and create safe, healthy communities."No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.