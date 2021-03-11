fatal shooting

Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, including 2 teens after violent night; 4 others injured

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another violent night in the city of Philadelphia has left three people dead, including two teens, and four others injured following multiple shooting incidents on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Police say gunfire rang out on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. in the city's Overbrook Park section.

The shooting claimed the lives of a 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Police say a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital after being shot.

"I heard a lot of shots," said Valerie Owens. A bullet pierced a third-floor window.

She said the bullet could have hit her grandson.

"That bullet came in and went through that and hit the door. So if he was sitting there, he would have gotten shot.

EMBED More News Videos

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly quadruple shooting on March 11, 2021.



Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said residents likely saw the gunman.

"Given the number of people shot at one time... it's not only puzzling, but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened," said Outlaw.

Around 7:36 p.m., police say someone opened fire at a recreation center on the 5500 block of Christian Street, killing a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back of the neck.
Two other 15-year-olds suffered graze wounds in the shooting. Both teens are expected to survive.

"2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes. We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to this ongoing scourge of gun violence. We must rise up with one united voice to demand this horrific violence come to an end, and work together to achieve that goal," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.

The mayor says starting next week city officials will host regular briefings to "share the strategies underway to address this public health crisis and create safe, healthy communities."

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimefatal shootinggun violenceshootingviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
5 OK officers charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
21-year-old man shot and killed while driving in Philadelphia
15-year-old in custody after teen girl shot, killed in Cobbs Creek
17-year-old ordered to trial in fatal bowling alley shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows ATV rider terrorizing motorist; suspect arrested
Philly police investigating death of girl, 2, in Tacony
Former Montco high school teacher marries billionaire MacKenzie Scott
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
A year of Covid: Looking back at the first cases in Montgomery County
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Show More
WWII explosives detonated on South Jersey beach
A year of COVID: Families of dying loved ones forced to adapt
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Jersey shore businesses hoping for a return to normalcy
Funeral held for longtime Philly officer who died after COVID battle
More TOP STORIES News