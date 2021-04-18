mass shooting

3 dead in Austin, Texas active shooter incident

AUSTIN, Texas -- Three people were pronounced dead Sunday after a shooting in an Austin, Texas apartment, and the gunman is still on the loose, according to authorities.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene in the northwest part of Texas' capital city for three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.

The scene was still active Sunday afternoon and people were being asked to avoid the area, though Austin police later said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the general public.



The shooting happened in an area of the city known as the Arboretum.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were caught on video in the area of a shooting that left at least three people dead.
KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.

By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.



This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.
