3 Wilmington, Delaware police officers injured by gunfire while responding to call

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three Wilmington, Delaware police officers were injured by gunfire while responding to a call on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2400 block of North Market Street.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence and dozens of officers with their guns drawn.

Wilmington police say all three injured officers were transported to an area hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Chopper 6 was there as SWAT officers entered a living complex that appears to be the center of this investigation.

There was no immediate word on if any arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
