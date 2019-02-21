3 family members stabbed in Ridley Township home

EMBED </>More Videos

3 family members stabbed in Ridley Township home. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on

Delaware County police are investigating a multiple stabbing Thursday morning in Ridley Township.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the 200 block of Willard Drive.

Authorities say three people were stabbed and they are all family members.

They were transported to Crozer-Chester hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Ridley Township police are still sorting through exactly what happened.

So far, there is no word on any charges yet.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Body found in Banning Park in New Castle County
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Dog found on NJ train tracks reunited with family
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
Show More
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
What's the Deal: Changes coming to how your credit score is calculated
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Cooler Tonight
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
Man shoots his brother after South Philly argument, police say
More News