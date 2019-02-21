3 family members stabbed in Ridley Township home

Delaware County police are investigating a multiple stabbing Thursday morning in Ridley Township.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the 200 block of Willard Drive.
Authorities say three people were stabbed and they are all family members.
They were transported to Crozer-Chester hospital with non-threatening injuries.
Ridley Township police are still sorting through exactly what happened.
So far, there is no word on any charges yet.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
pennsylvania news