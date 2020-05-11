apartment fire

3 firefighters injured, dozens displaced after blaze at Newark, Delaware apartment complex

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said 52 residents are living in hotels after losing everything in a large fire in Newark, Delaware.

Fire investigators said 24 apartments were damaged in the Village of Barrett Run Apartments in the Christiana Green subdivision.



Much of the roof collapsed on a large portion of the buildings at the complex on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane.

The flames broke out around 7 p.m. Monday in the complex which is just off of South Old Baltimore Pike.

The Action Cam was there as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Crews are battling a massive apartment fire in Newark, Delaware on Monday night.



This was a large fire and initially a tough one for firefighters of the Christiana Fire Company.

Emergency crews found themselves having to call in additional help while raising the blaze to a 3-alarm fire.

Three firefighters were taken to the ER with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause.
