3 firefighters injured, dozens displaced after blaze at Newark, Delaware apartment complex

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said 52 residents are living in hotels after losing everything in a large fire in Newark, Delaware.Fire investigators said 24 apartments were damaged in the Village of Barrett Run Apartments in the Christiana Green subdivision.Much of the roof collapsed on a large portion of the buildings at the complex on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane.The flames broke out around 7 p.m. Monday in the complex which is just off of South Old Baltimore Pike.The Action Cam was there as crews worked to contain the blaze.This was a large fire and initially a tough one for firefighters of the Christiana Fire Company.Emergency crews found themselves having to call in additional help while raising the blaze to a 3-alarm fire.Three firefighters were taken to the ER with minor injuries, according to fire officials.The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause.