3 firefighters rescued after stairway partially collapses inside burning Camden County home

CAMDEN CO., N.J. (WPVI) -- Three firefighters were rescued from inside of a burning Camden County home early Sunday.It happened on the 200 block of Fairway Avenue around 4:35 a.m.Officials said the stairs partially collapsed when the three firefighters headed to the source of the fire in the basement.One of the firefighters managed to pull the other two to safety.There were no reports of injuries.There is no word on what sparked the blaze.