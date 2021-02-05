Gunmen shoot at group of friends outside Oxford Circle home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three friends were outside a home in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia when they were fired upon, police said.It happened on the 1400 block of McKinley Street just after midnight Friday.According to one of the friends, two or three males approached them and then started shooting multiple times.A 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were both shot in the legs.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the suspects then chased the trio who were able to run into the house which belonged to the third friend.The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The third friend, the witness who was not injured, was taken to Northeast Detectives to be interviewed.Small said the motive remains unclear and no arrests have been made.Police recovered at least six shell casings from the scene.