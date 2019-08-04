3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three homes were damaged by a two alarm fire in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.The blaze broke out just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Ashley Road in the city's East Oak Lane section.When firefighters arrived they were met with flames coming from the second floor of a home.The fire quickly spread to two adjoining homes.It took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.