3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three homes were damaged by a two alarm fire in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

The blaze broke out just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Ashley Road in the city's East Oak Lane section.

When firefighters arrived they were met with flames coming from the second floor of a home.

The fire quickly spread to two adjoining homes.

It took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newshouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 dead, 28 injured in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police say
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Man sought in deadly shooting of his father in Bustleton
Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban NJ home
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
Show More
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Philly Proud: Promoting community through soccer!
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in New Jersey
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
More TOP STORIES News