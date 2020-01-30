3 suspects hurt after crashing in stolen car in Ridley Park: Police

RIDLEY PARK , Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three suspects traveling in a stolen vehicle were injured after crashing in Ridley Park on Wednesday.

Police say they spotted a car reported stolen in Chester and initiated a traffic stop near Macdade Boulevard at 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle fled police, traveling through Ridley Park at a high-rate of speed. Police did not chase the driver.

The vehicle later crashed on DuPont Street near Ridley Middle School.

All three suspects inside the car were injured.

It's unclear what charges the suspects are facing.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glen Mills Schools facing more suits alleging severe sex abuse
Kenyatta Johnson maintains innocence in federal corruption case
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Potential case of coronavirus in Delaware
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
Bucks County DA announces lawsuit against e-cigarette companies
Show More
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Gov. Wolf announces plan to combat asbestos, lead and mold
Hall of Famer, Valley Forge Military grad Doleman dies
12 units damaged, firefighter injured in apartment fire
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
More TOP STORIES News