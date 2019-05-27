3 hurt after driver hits several parked cars in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three people were hurt after a driver struck five to six parked cars before overturning in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia on Sunday.It happened around 6 p.m. on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue.At least three people were hurt, including the driver of the overturned vehicle. No word on the conditions of the victims at this time.No charges have been filed.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.