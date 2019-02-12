3 in custody after double shooting in Roosevelt Mall parking lot

Three people are in custody in connection with a double shooting in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.Police were called to Bustleton and Cottman avenues around 8:35 p.m. Monday where at least 24 shell casings littered the Roosevelt Mall parking lot.Officers took two men and a woman into custody. They also recovered an assault rifle.Investigators later learned two men in their 20s were shot and had been driven to the hospital. They are both in critical condition.The vehicle that the victims were in was also riddled with bullets."There were a lot of people in that parking lot at the time. We're very lucky that although 24 shots were fired from an assault rifle that no one else was struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A stray bullet pierced the front window of a house a full quarter mile away where a 60-year-old woman was watching TV. She was not hurt.-----