3 injured after elevator accident at King of Prussia apartment building

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after an apartment elevator plunged multiple floors on Monday night in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.It happened at the 251 Dekalb Apartments on West Dekalb Pike around 10 p.m.Officials say three people were injured after the elevator dropped from the sixth floor before trapping the victims on the third floor.There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.