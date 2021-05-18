3 injured after elevator accident at King of Prussia apartment building

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured after elevator accident at apartment building

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after an apartment elevator plunged multiple floors on Monday night in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

It happened at the 251 Dekalb Apartments on West Dekalb Pike around 10 p.m.

Officials say three people were injured after the elevator dropped from the sixth floor before trapping the victims on the third floor.

There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
king of prussiaelevatoraccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman found shot to death in cellphone store
Closer look at the 4 questions on Tuesday's Pa. primary ballot
Charges dismissed against former officer who pepper-sprayed protesters
Biden tax returns show president paid 25.9% rate
Girl, 6, shot while playing outside in Philadelphia
Phillies outfielder voices Disney Junior cartoon character
Helpful beekeeper is all the buzz in Berks County
Show More
Mother speaks after MOVE remains believed to be cremated were found
New singing competition coming to Havertown
Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
Coffee shop owner provides helps young adults aging out of foster system
More TOP STORIES News