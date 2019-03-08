3 injured after special needs van, SUV collide in Absecon

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three people bound to wheelchairs were hospitalized after an accident on Thursday night in Absecon.It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Ohio Avenue near Miami Avenue.Authorities say a special needs van collided with an SUV. The impact sent the van into a utility pole.Three wheelchair-bound victims were hospitalized for minor injuries. Two occupants of the SUV refused medical treatment.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.-----