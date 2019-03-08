3 injured after special needs van, SUV collide in Absecon

EMBED <>More Videos

Three people bound to wheelchairs were hospitalized after an accident on Thursday night in Absecon.

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three people bound to wheelchairs were hospitalized after an accident on Thursday night in Absecon.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Ohio Avenue near Miami Avenue.

Authorities say a special needs van collided with an SUV. The impact sent the van into a utility pole.

Three wheelchair-bound victims were hospitalized for minor injuries. Two occupants of the SUV refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abseconnew jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
SUV overturns after gunman opens fire on mother, child in Philadelphia
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
Woman found dead in Willingboro identified as Lindenwold resident
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Show More
Advocates want $15M more from City Hall for Philadelphia libraries
National Constitution Center to hold sensory friendly Sundays
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Teacher wins contest to pay off student loan debt
AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
More TOP STORIES News