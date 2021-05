WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.State police say a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles were involved in a crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 336 in Whitemarsh Township between the Blue Route and the Fort Washington Interchange.Chopper 6 was over the wreck where all eastbound lanes were shut down. The highway has since reopened.At least three people were injured. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.