Officials are investigating an accident involving a SEPTA bus in East Falls Tuesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Henry and Midvale avenues.A car and a SEPTA route K bus collided and the impact sent the bus into a traffic light and a fire hydrant.One person on the bus and two people in the car were injured and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.There is no word as to what caused the accident.------