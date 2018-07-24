3 injured following SEPTA bus crash in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials are investigating an accident involving a SEPTA bus in East Falls Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Henry and Midvale avenues.

A car and a SEPTA route K bus collided and the impact sent the bus into a traffic light and a fire hydrant.

One person on the bus and two people in the car were injured and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word as to what caused the accident.

