150 people displaced after two-alarm fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire has displaced 150 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex early Sunday.The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Terrace Apartments on the 1600 block of Oakwood Drive in Lower Merion.Officials said at least three people have been taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and another person who jumped from a balcony is being treated for a broken ankle.Firefighters had to rescue several residents who were trapped on balconies.Officials said 150 residents in the building's 91 units have been displaced. The Red Cross is working to find them temporary shelter.Firefighters said the source of the blaze was in a second-floor apartment.There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.