3 injured in multi-car accident on I-95 in Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A three-vehicle crash on I-95 in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia early Sunday has landed three people in the hospital.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-95 on the approach to the Bridge Street Exit.

Police said a minivan and two cars collided and the minivan then flipped on its side.

A 53-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have all been taken to the hospital.

Officials said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police closed this section of I-95 for about two hours while they investigated.
