3 injured in West Oak Lane fire

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Three people were injured in a fast-moving fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 6600 block of North 18th Street near 66th Avenue.

Police say a 28-year-old man suffered 3rd degree burns.

Two other men in their 20s were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Smoke and fire was showing from the basement when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control, but remained on the scene.

