Strawberry Mansion shootout leaves 3 injured, possibly 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia left at least three men injured.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of North 32nd Street.

Arriving officers found a man shot several times lying next to a parked SUV that was riddled with bullets.

Another victim was found in the back seat of the vehicle with a cut to his eye.

A third victim, shot in the arm, was walking near the scene.

Police are trying determine if another shooting victim that showed up at Temple University Hospital is connected to this outbreak of violence.
