3 injured when lighter explodes at estate sale: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
Three people were injured when a lighter exploded at an estate sale in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, according to local police.

The incident happened when someone flicked the lighter to see if it worked, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle of Lexington Police told ABC News.

Three people were injured, Tuttle said.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its agents were responding.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman in custody amid police activity on I-95 in NE Philly
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.
Hard Rock cancels Pat Benatar concert for 'technical issue'
911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Show More
Firefighters place Center City fire under control
Judges side with Boyertown schools' bathroom policy
What made Carson Wentz blush during training camp?
Cole Hamels traded, not to Phils but Cubs
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
More News