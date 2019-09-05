3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured when a 46-year-old worker was drilling underground and hit a power line in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.The man, who works for CGC Go Services, was digging in the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue at about 9:04 a.m., to prepare to put in a water line when he hit the power line and was shocked.He was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Authorities said he will be transferred to Jefferson University Hospital.A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were also injured and were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries. Both were listed in stable condition.Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School were placed on lockdown for a brief time as a result of the incident, police said.Power was out in the area of Torresdale Avenue from Cottman Avenue to Rhawn Street.