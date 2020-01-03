3 jump from window to escape Northampton County fire

BATH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A duplex in Northampton County went up in flames Friday morning causing some people to jump for their lives.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Northampton Street in Bath around 8:30 a.m.

Residents say at least three people jumped out of a window to escape the blaze.

They say all three were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath boroughfire escapefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man reporting to jail for crash that killed son fires gun: Police
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Protest planned to stop taxpayer dollars for Mummers Parade
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.
Show More
Wentz ready for NFL playoffs debut against Seahawks
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee in NJ told her she's 'too dark'
3-alarm fire in Kennett Square causes school delays
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Asbestos in Schools: Philly parents hope for answers at town hall
More TOP STORIES News